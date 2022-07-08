2
I cried for over a month after soldiers slapped Kwaku Manu and I - Frank Naro

Naro Frank Kumawood actor, Frank Naro

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Frank Naro discloses the reason soldiers beat him up

Frank Naro says his first car with Kwaku Manu was a Golf 2

Kwaku Manu chased soldiers after he was abused, says his brother

Kumawood actor, Frank Naro has narrated how he cried for over a month after a group of armed military men assaulted him and his colleague Kwaku Manu in Kumasi.

Speaking to Angel 96.1 with Ike De Unpredictable in Kumasi, the actor publicized that he was given dirty slaps on the face along with Kwaku Manu for ignoring traffic rules.

“A regiment beat us very well; that was around Aseda House on our way to Tech in Kumasi. We passed a traffic light that turned yellow close to STC and as we drove we came across another one which we didn't notice.

“A group of soldiers walked up to us and before we could say anything, they gave us dirty slaps.

“We had rolled our glasses down and everyone was haling us because they knew who we were. Kwaku Manu requested to talk to their (soldiers) leader and that landed him another slap. As for me, I got many knocks with slaps and had our car glass even shattered," Franko recalled.

He, furthermore, disclosed the soldiers left right after assaulting them but Kwaku Manu followed the regiment.

According to Frank Naro, things got ugly when Kwaku Manu chased after the convoy that transported the soldiers to get an explanation for the assault.

“Kwaku has a heart and I don't know where he got it from. He followed the convoy to ask the soldiers who had left after slapping us what he had done wrong and what the law says about that.

“Our first car was a Golf 2, mine and Kwaku Manu’s ride. Finally, we went to where they were and things turned ugly between Kwaku Manu and the soldiers. For one month I will sit in the bathroom and cry. I was affected on one side of my eye,” he added.





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
