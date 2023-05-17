I’d have to sing for 30 hours to set a record for the world’s longest song – Efya

Ghanaian singer, Efya

Ghanaian singer, Efya, has expressed her desire to set a world record for the longest song ever.

This follows Hilda Baci’s feat of breaking the Guinness World Record for the "longest cooking marathon".



The Nigerian chef reached a 100-hour mark surpassing the record previously held by Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who achieved the feat in 2019.



Netizens online, particularly Nigerians, have since not kept calm over the development which has triggered discussions worldwide.



However, Efya, believes she could also set a world record for Ghana, but through singing.



“If I can break a record, it will be for the longest song. Sometimes you can do the longest song recorded. I don’t have to be on my feet singing continuously. I could sing for a couple of days; I could hold a note for long. These dirges we have in Ghana are an example, we have 15 minutes of such songs. I could sing for 30 hours if I want to break the record. Hilda recorded 100 hours because she was cooking,” she told Abeiku Santana.

The Ghanaian neo-soul singer said the only challenge, perhaps, is she might not be allowed to recruit other people to participate in it.



“The challenge is that you might have to be the only one to sing. Maybe we might not be allowed to tag other people in it, because it will seem easy and another country can beat us easily over it,” she added.



Watch the video below:





