I'd rather go naked on social media than sleep with industry players for fame - UK-based artiste

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

UK-based Ghanaian artiste, Melissa Annor, otherwise known as Lady Sledge has disclosed that she'll rather go naked on social media than sleep with industry players for fame.

In an interview on SVTV Africa on the Daily Hustle show, Lady Sledge said she was prevented from performing at the 2021 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK because she rejected sexual offers from a member on the organizing team.



“I would rather go naked on social media than sleep with industry guys for fame. We have indirect ways men declare their interests or sexual desires, and as a lady, I notice them,” she said.



The UK-based artiste released a new song titled ‘Obi Ba’ in 2021 but has decided to focus more on her building project this year as she promotes her music on social media.



She also mentioned that the entertainment industry does not accept anyone unless they do something negative like going naked.

“If I wear slits and Kaba to preach no one will care about me, so I don’t mind going naked,” she mentioned.



She furthered that, had it not been for her children and religious family, she would have followed the social norm where most artistes go naked on stage to be noticed.



