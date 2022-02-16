I’d rather invest in rice - Celestine Donkor on Empress Gifty’s US$40,000 video shoot claim

Celestine Donkor discloses how she’d spend US$40,000

Popular gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, has established that she would rather venture into rice business with a sum of US$40,000 than investing it in a music video shoot.



Her statement was a direct response to a claim by Empress Gifty.



Empress had in an interview with Loops TV GH, claimed that it cost her a whopping US$40,000 to shoot the music video of her latest single 'Eye Woaa.'



"I just want to reveal how much I spent for people to appreciate the worth of the whole thing. That video you see, I spent US$40,000 in shooting it. You will be shocked if I tell you how much I spent shooting my single 'Odi Yompo'. You are shocked because I quoted the price in dollars but for me and my team, it is possible. I want quality things, I want beautiful things," Empress stated.

Her statement engendered conversation on both traditional and social media. While some doubted the figures, others argued that considering how colourful the music video is, her claim could be true.



Celestine Donkor during an interview with Adom TV while disclosing how much she usually spends on music video production said: “It's between GH₵12,000 and GH₵24,000."



Asked if the narrative of Empress Gifty could be true, Celestine Donkor said she would rather have imported rice with the amount.



"For me to shoot a video worth US$40,000, I’d rather import rice and sell. I’ll go to china, get some rice and come and sell in Ghana," Celestine said.



Meanwhile, Empress Gifty’s US$40,000 worth music video which was published on January 11, 2022, has over 300,000 views.



