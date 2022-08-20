I dated a Black Stars player; he cheated with multiple women – Actress reveals

Lamisi Yankey

Up-and-coming actress Lamisi Yankey has disclosed that she broke up with a famous footballer because he cheated with multiple women simultaneously.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, the young actress mentioned that she fell out of love with him because the footballer had sex with several women whenever he was in the country for holidays. Lamisi revealed that she knew about his sexual escapades but kept her cool until it worsened.



“I know men cheat, but he was abnormal. He doesn’t even date them, but he would chat with them on Snapchat or Instagram and meet them for sex whenever he is in Ghana. He has a verified account, so the girls reply to his messages always.



"He would sleep with them, and that’s it. You don’t have his contact and come to me after. I was okay with it initially because men cheat, but later I noticed it was not with one lady. We dated for years, and I loved him, but I couldn’t stand it anymore,” she said on SVTV Africa.

Lamisi reiterated that they were very much in love, but she called it quits due to his constant sexual encounters with other women. Lamisi kept the footballer’s identity hidden, but she admitted that he is popular and has played for the national football team, Black Stars.



Moreover, she told DJ Nyaami that experiences from her past relationships have made her lose trust in men, especially men in Accra. According to Lamisi, her current focus is to make money.



“I pray to God to give me a child and make me rich. I don’t want to get married. I can date if I want sex. That’s all I want right now,” she said.