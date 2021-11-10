I dated all kinds of men - DJ cuppy

Nigerias' Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy

• DJ Cuppy releases unexpected personal dating stories

• She adds she finds nothing wrong in dating a bus driver



• She advises that to date, one must have an open mind



Disc jockey and billionaire daughter to one of Nigeria's richest men, DJ Cuppy, has opened up on her past relationships and dating experience in a recent interview.



She revealed this in a video interview with a lady she called Zizi which was shared by remedy blog on Instagram. DJ Cuppy has affirmed she dated all kinds of men including going on a date with a bus driver.

“I dated all kinds of men, well not every single type of men and what I find working for me right now is the 9-5, no social media, doesn't care, and I find them on apps”, she said.



DJ Cuppy furthermore mentioned she pays 400 pounds for joining the apps she uses in meeting men. One of the apps she mentioned to be on was Rya which is popular for meeting stars. She adds that she sees nothing wrong with going out with a bus driver and told the interviewer to have an open mind if she wants to date.



