I decided to secure my future after attending a late musician’s funeral – Chicago

Chicago

Legendary Hiplife artiste, Tordia Tsikago formerly known as Chicago has disclosed what made him decide to do something else apart from music to secure his future.

Tordia Tsikago who now works as a marketing executive at Latex Foam said he attended a funeral of a late musician and what he saw made him take a vow to do something else to eschew hardships in the future.



Speaking in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, Tordia Tsikago said musicians who don’t plan their future will face hardships at the end of their careers.



“I said that if you don’t help yourself and plan for yourself and your future that’s when you’d face extreme hardships at the end of your music career,” he remarked.

He continued, “I realized that a long time ago when I attended a funeral service of a certain artiste but the way the funeral was done, I advised myself that I’ll never want my latter to be like that.



“So music or no music I had to add something to what I’m doing so that I will be able to survive and I’m grateful to God for taking such a decision,” he concluded.