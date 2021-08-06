I declined over US$10,000 offers; I don’t sell myself to men – Efia Odo

Actress Efia Odo

• Efia Odo has rejected claims that she sleeps with men for money

• The actress has recounted the number of times she rejected huge sums of money from men



• The monies, she claims, ranged from 5,000 to 10,000 dollars



Actress Efia Odo has disclosed the number of times she had had to turn down thousands of dollars from men with the desire to have sex with her.



According to the actress who has been in the news over her active participation in the #FixTheCountry campaign, she has rejected monies ranging from US$5,000 to US$10,000 from men who just wanted to sleep with her.



Efia Odo noted that she holds nothing against women who trade their bodies for money. She maintained that she is, however, not moved by men who offer monies and properties just for her to grace their beds.



Reacting to an earlier claim that television personality Victoria Lebene years ago tried to hook her up with a man who was willing to pay an amount of US$2,000 if she agreed to sleep with him, Efia noted that she will not stoop that low as she has rejected monies double what Lebene's client had put on the table.

"Sometimes $5k- $10k I’ve declined all cuz I don’t sell pussy. No shade to those who do. It’s just not my thing," she wrote in response to a tweep who seemed surprised about the US$2,000 she rejected.



See the posts below:



