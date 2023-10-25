I deleted Jubilee House video because Ghanaians didn’t like it – Meek Mill as he declares revisit plans

American rapper, Meek Mill

American rapper, Meek Mill, has shared reasons for deleting snippets of the music video he shot at the Jubilee House from his social media platforms, earlier this year while in Ghana.

In January 2023, Meek Mill spent time in the country performing at the ‘Afro Nation’ concert and shot a music video at the seat of the presidency, a situation which stirred massive reactions online.



Mill at the time, shared a snippet of the said visual, on his Instagram and Twitter handles, but shortly afterward deleted it due to the intensity of the backlash that ensued.



The rapper was slammed for what was termed as desecration of the presidency, as many people found the decision to film at the premises to be disrespectful.



However, recalling the encounter and why he decided to delete snippets of the music video, Meek Mill said, he noticed Ghanaians were against the act.



His statement was a response to a fan who asked on Twitter (now X) why he deleted the visuals then.



The Tweep asked, “Why did you delete the music video you shot when you came to Ghana?” Meek Mill replied, “They ain’t like it I respect people.”

He also disclosed his intentions of visiting Ghana again very soon.



“I’m coming back to Ghana too.“



Meek Mill apologized to Ghanaians



Overwhelmed with the barrage of insults and chastisements, Meek Mill, apologized for posting his controversial music video, shot at the Jubilee House.



He said his motivation for shooting the said video was to help project Ghana and further strengthen the bond between Africans across the globe.



Meek Mill said he is not familiar with the sensitivities of Ghanaians, adding that he meant no harm whatsoever.

"To the people of Ghana, no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … I'm in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here", he tweeted.





