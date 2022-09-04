I denied dating Kokoveli forgetting he was an artiste - Tilly Hipsy discloses

Tilly Hipsy

Curvy model, Tilly Hipsy, has disclosed why she denied dating veteran musician, Kokoveli, in a previous interview.

Speaking with YouTuber, Arnold Elavanyo, she stated that at the time she was with the musician, he wasn't actively doing music.



“The reason I was so sure I hadn't dated an artiste was that at that time he was on a break and he wasn't actively making music.



“I didn't meet him as an artiste, I dated him as a regular boyfriend, not as an artiste. I mean it really skipped me, I promise,” she said.



According to her, the ‘Zaaza’ composer, when they met, presented himself in a calm and orderly manner as Nathaniel, until she got to know he was the artiste who had made waves in the early 2000s.