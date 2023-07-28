I deserve 2024 VGMAs artiste of the year – Nacee

Nacee has admitted that he deserves to win the 2024 VGMA Artiste of the Year.

When asked about the conversation that people are having about him relating to his achievement this year during an interview with ZionFelix in London, the Ghanaian Gospel artiste and producer agreed with them.



He said he has heard the comments people have been passing about his work.



The ‘Aseda’ hitmaker thinks he is getting the same pressure and support people gave to Piesie Esther in the VGMA 2023.



Nacee believes these remarks are being made because of the excitement people have gotten following the release of his ‘Aseda’ song.



As a Christian, the Gospel artistes stated that he has accepted it in Good faith.

After winning his first VGMA award in 2008 as the Producer of the Year, Nacee averred he would be very happy to win the VGMA 2024 Artiste of the Year.



He indicated that the VGMA Board/Academy and Ghanaians are wise to make the right decision and award who deserves to win.



The popular Gospel artiste revealed some people are even rooting for him to win Artiste of the Decade.



