I deserve to be in the 'Gospel Artiste of the Year’ category - Joyce Blessing

Gospel Artiste, Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing joins tall list of artistes complaining about their VGMA nominations

Artistes blame VGMA board for failing musicians in some categories



Fameye, Amerado and others contend VGMA nominations



Ghanaian gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has lamented that she was supposed to be nominated in the ‘Best Gospel Artiste of the Year’ category by the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards board.



Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, she noted that she is supposed to be on the ‘Best Gospel Artiste of the Year’ list if she was elected in the ‘The Best Gospel Song’ category.



“I should have been nominated in the gospel artiste of the year category too. If I was nominated for ‘The Best Gospel Song’ what shows I couldn’t make it to the best gospel artiste category?”, she asked.

Meanwhile, complaints by Fameye, Amerado, Piesie Esther among other artistes have raised eyebrows as to why the VGMA board didn't do an adequate job with the nominations.



Robert Klah, the Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, after several complaints, has in an interview come out to clear the air.



He noted that he acknowledges the work artistes like Fameye and Kofi Kinaata and what they did within the year under review.



According to him, the ‘Artiste of the Year’ category was very competitive, stressing that there are only six spots and artistes who were not on the list didn't make the cut.



“It’s a basket of names you’ll have with different reasons, arguments to support why they deserve to be in the top six. After all the deliberations, debating back and forth, only six were selected to make the cut.

“Unfortunately, those other names couldn’t make it. Not that they didn’t work; they worked. What it means is that the space is very competitive,” Mr Klah said on Hitz FM.



The VGMA board on Saturday, March 19, 2022, unveiled the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the scheme at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre with six musicians earning spots in the Artiste of the Year category.



In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Robert Klah said unlike Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy filed for nominations and was subsequently nominated based on the work he did during the year under review.



Since the release, some musicians and stakeholders have criticised the board for failing to nominate deserving musicians.