0
Menu
Entertainment

‘I deserved to be paid for being a celebrity’ – Speed Darlington

Speed Darlington2.png Nigerian socialite, Speed Darlinton

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial musician, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington says he deserves to be paid for being a celebrity.

The rapper made this known when in a chat with Nedu on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast.

Recall that Speed Darlington was dragged on social media for requesting to be paid N5,000 before hugging or taking pictures with them.

But speaking on the podcast, Speed Darlington insisted that he deserved to be paid for just “being a celebrity.”

He said, “I really think I should be paid for being a celebrity.”

Nedu told him that without fans’ love, he wouldn’t be a celebrity.

But Speed Darlington refuted his claims, saying, “What generates that love? Why them no hug mad man for road?”

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation
Chief who shot his wife and killed himself in US released to his family
Mempeasem chief renders apology to Akufo-Addo
Assin North by-election: Wontumi, NPP PC captured kneeling for prayers
NPP didn't give me money: Agya Koo on new mansion
The day Ndebugre was arrested for not standing for National Anthem
The UK government data that indicates Bawumia is British
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church