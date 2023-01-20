I did 4 verses but chose the right for Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up' - Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has opened up about how he felt when the late Bob Marley's team contacted him for the remake of one of his classic records.

According to Sarkodie, he wrote four different verses for his line on 'Stir It Up'.



After careful consideration, he settled on one that he believed was perfect to match Bob's original lyrics.



"I think I did like four verses and had to choose the right one...everything I say, I felt I say to Bob Marley. It felt like me and him in the booth," Sarkodie told the +44 Podcast.



The Ghanaian rapper has revealed that he nearly passed on the offer.



For a moment, he felt he didn't deserve to be on the same song with one of the world's greatest musicians, Bob Marley.

"When we had the email or conversation, I almost passed it on just out of respect. I felt that I was not worthy of laying my vocals next to the legend. I was really hard on myself...they sent the record and then we opened his vocals. This is his real vocals," the rapper said.



Watch the video below:











OPD/BOG