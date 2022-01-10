I did drugs and engaged in street fights – Majid Michel recounts

Actor, Majid Michel

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has recounted how he used to smoke, drink and engage in street fights.

He cited incidents at Members close to Glenz at Osu where he, in the company of friends, engaged in a street fight over what he declined to mention.



“We used to go out to drink, smoke and all that with friends. We get into fights at Members next to Glenz at Osu. We used to do boozing and fighting on the streets. We used to do a lot of ‘atwi-twi’ with our cars”, he revealed on Joy FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He also admitted that he did drugs. He cautioned the youth to be careful of people they associate with as they could influence them negatively.



“Friends are critical. Be careful in choosing them because those you associate with play a role in how your life turns out”, he disclosed.

He added, "if you are listening to me out there and you are a young guy be careful who you associate with as it has a serious consequence on your future”.



Majid Michel has given his life to Christ and is winning souls for the Kingdom.



In one of his outreach evangelism projects, the actor was in 2017 with some soldiers on United Nations Stabilization Mission to the Congo, with the army heads of the Ghana mission, where he visited for evangelism.



According to him, he was invited to share the “Word Of God” to the army at the United Nations Stabilization Mission to the Congo indicating that the Ambassador of Ghana to the DRC and the Commanding Officer of the Ghana Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Kwabiah were present.