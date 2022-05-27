0
I did galamsey for 6 years - Great Ampong reveals

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Multiple award-winning gospel musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong has disclosed how difficult it was to start up life in Tarkwa.

According to him, he did illegal mining (galamsey) for six years before he was able to rise to become a top gospel musician.

"I worked at a galamsey site for about 6 years, and slept in a kiosk for 6 years and I later relocated to a church auditorium in Accra where I slept on the pulpit for about 3 years. I want to tell the youth not to be greedy but they should be prayerful and rely on God's time," He told Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He disclosed that he started his hustle in Accra by selling biscuits at Odorkor First Light.

“I was selling biscuits in traffic at Odorkor First Light,” he said.

Watch the full video here:

