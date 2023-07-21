'I did it just to hold on to it' – Sarkodie says 'Try Me' track was leaked

Michael Owusu Addo, alias Sarkodie, has suggested that his tell-it-all track, ‘Try Me,’ was leaked by unknown persons forcing him into releasing the track on his YouTube page.

Speaking on the Way Up With Angel show, Sarkodie said he had recorded the track, a reply to Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, on the blindside of his team and had only shared with persons in his close circle.



“Yes,” he responded when the host said: “It felt like somebody leaked it first, maybe you didn’t even intend to put it out.”



Narrating the sequence of events leading to the release of the track, he said: “It was in the middle of the night, around 2am and I see on Twitter it’s gone crazy and people have put out the record. I have no idea because I didn’t give it to…



“I did it just to hold on to it, then when it came out, I was just like let me put it out,” he added.



He absolved his team of okaying the track adding that the stabilizing factor in such times, his lawyer, died at a time he was waiting to get her response to a text on the issue.

This is the first time he is responding to former intimate partner Yvonne Nelson’s memoir ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson,’ in which details about an abortion the actress and movie producer had for him is told.







You can also watch some of our programmes below.







