‘I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up on her enhanced body

Nana Ama Agyemang McBrown, the host of United Showbiz on UTV, has been explaining why she decided to enhance her body to look good.

Speaking on Saturday’s edition of her show on UTV, the actress confirmed that she went to the hospital to remove some excess fats in her body to look good “for herself”.



She stressed that she has done only liposuction and not tummy tuck as people are speculating.



Nana Ama McBrown has been trending on both traditional and social media after opening up about her body enhancement at a seminar organized by Glitz Africa in Kumasi.



“The reason I am trending this week is because I spoke my truth. If somebody is watching me now on TV and asks that Nana you are looking beautiful, what did you do; I will tell you the truth that I have enhanced my body,” she said on United Showbiz.



“I tried to eat right to get to the shape that I wanted but my tummy was sagging, it has become very soft; I have a lot of fat in my system. So, I went for a medical check-up and my doctor told me that there is an option for that – which I also know. I did it right here in Ghana at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. I enhanced my body for myself,” the host of McBrown’s kitchen added.



When asked by Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, one of her panellists on the show if she could confirm that she has done a tummy tuck surgery in addition to the lipo, Nana Ama McBrown noted that she only did lipo to enhance her body and nothing else.

“I am not here to encourage anybody to go and do what I did but because people have seen that I have changed, I will explain further. First of all, I have done lipo and I have not done any other thing. I have not done my bumps. I have the right to do anything to my body and I have the right to tell you or not but God is my witness…I went to the right place and suck the fats out; when you do that and if you have a very good shape, you will get a very good shape. No tummy tuck, I can give birth again.



“Truthfully, I won’t sit here and lie. I won’t go and do liposuction and come and sit here and lie that I dieted. No…! I did my lipo in a way that I can give birth again.



"I feel that the nature of my work requires that I have a good body and while I am growing, there have been many changes in my body so, if I feel that I have fat in my tummy and go to the biggest hospital and get the fat off my tummy; my body was not flat but physically you will see that it has become soft; there is also tummy tuck with that one, you will go under the knife like having a caesarean section (CS); with that one you will look like a baby; so, I chose the lipo because I can't stand the pain...I just wanted the fat to go off,” Nana Ama McBrown explained further.



