Lasmid

Lasmid, Owner of Ghana’s record-making and current club banger ‘Friday Night’ has revealed that he had no intentions of producing the song.

The Budding Takoradi-based Lasmid revealed that the song was not the one he planned for, but rather planned a Birthday song for himself with the instrumental but did not sound nice to him.



According to the hitmaker season 8 winner, listening to the instrumental later sounded nice and caused the chorus of the ‘Friday Night’ song, hence the decision to record the tune.



“It was my birthday and I was actually at home trying to record a birthday song, so I recorded and played the song but it didn’t sound well to me so I shunned working on it. I listen to the beats a day after again and for no reason, it sounded nice and the lyrics started coming. So, I did not sit down to write this song”, he said to Nana Quasi- Wusu (PM) during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show on Y 97.9 FM.

Lasmid’s ‘Friday Night’ after its release has amassed over 5 million streams on music streaming platforms with a record 3.4 million streams on Boomplay.



The song has also topped both global and international chats including Apple Music’s Top 100 Ghana and Spotify’s Hottest Tracks in Ghana at number 1.



Lasmid is known for songs such as ‘Sika’ featuring KuamiEugene, ‘Atele’, ‘Father’ with Mr Drew, ‘Odo Brassband’ featuring Kofi Kinaata, just to mention a few