I didn’t ask you to do it – Bobrisky reacts as fan who drew tattoo of him says he is sick

Bobrisky with super fan who got sick after tattooing his name on himself

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has responded to a fan who developed a sickness after drawing a tattoo of him.

In 2021, a fan of Bobrisky made the news after he drew a tattoo of the crossdresser's face on his arm as a way to express his love.



This got him an audience with Bobrisky. However, the fan has taken to social media to claim that he is suffering an ailment as a result of complications from the tattoo.



Reacting to this, Bobrisky went on Instagram live to clarify that he has nothing to do with the fan's ailment as he never forced anyone to draw a tattoo of him.

Watch the video below:



