I didn’t believe in Cecilia Marfo’s prophecy – Joyce Blessing

Singer Joyce Blessing

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing has responded to Cecilia Marfo’s prophecy.

A few months ago, Cecilia Marfo took Joyce’s microphone from her at an event in Kumasi. She prophesied and told to go back to her husband, Dave Joy, with who she’s having issues with.



Commenting about this in an interview on Hitz FM monitored by Zionfelix.net, the popular Gospel musician told Andy Dosty that she didn’t believe in Cecilia Marfo’s prophecy.



Joyce averred she should have waited if truly If what she said was from God,



She recalled going through a lot at that time. According to her, she applied wisdom when Cecilia approached her in that manner.

Joyce added that God would have revealed to her if it’s true because He often speaks to her.



Watch the video below:



