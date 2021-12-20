I didn’t believe it when Stormzy contacted me – Yaw Tog

Ghanaian Musician, Yaw Tog

After he collaborated with Stormzy, young Ghanaian musician, Yaw Tog has revealed how he felt when the UK rapper contacted him.

Yaw Tog said he didn’t believe it when Stormzy reached out to him for a collaboration.



If you would recall, Stormzy came to Ghana for them to work on the remix of ‘Sore’.



He had a belief that this happened because of grace.

Yaw Tog made this statement when speaking in an interview with DJ Sly on Ark FM’s ‘Weekend City Show’ in Sunyani which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.



Talking about his achievements in the music scene, he averred it’s through grace, time, and hard work.



Yaw Tog cryptically hinted at his upcoming projects.