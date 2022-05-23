I didn’t cut for MTN hitmaker and Mentor - Black Sherif discloses

Black Sherif talks about his journey to stardom

Black Sherif tells his story

Black Sherif asserts he worked hard to deserve the fame he is enjoying



Musician recalls how friends laughed at him for desiring to do music



Black Sherif has detailed his struggles to debunk claims he has been lucky and had it easy in the music industry.



The 'Kwaku the Traveler' crooner in an interview on Citi TV, narrated how at age 16 he started writing music and auditioned for music reality shows.



Taking fans through his journey to becoming Black Sherif, the artiste mentioned that he auditioned for the MTN hitmaker and Mentor but failed to make the final cut.

“I will like to start when I was like 16 years old in SHS 2 doing this rap from scratch. I noticed that I could put words together. I started writing for over a year. Three weeks before I could leave high school, I got my first studio time and I did my first song with Hushpappi, my friend.



“The man liked it and some laughed at us. So, after high school, I started writing everywhere, at home and that. We went to reality shows, including MTN hitmaker. I passed the first audition, the second audition we didn't pass. Next, we went to Mentor but didn't pass,” he said.



Blacko further said that he visited towns and villages to perform with his friends until he recorded a song with popular music producer, Tubaani Music’.



“We started writing again, and recorded ‘Mariana’. 2019, I left Tema back to Konongo and played shows in Ejisu with the man dem. We played shows in the villages and all. January, I recorded ‘Money ship’ with Tubaani on January 28, 2020.



“‘Money’ started taking off and started playing shows and all in February. We dropped the ‘Money’ remix with Tulenkey. Did ‘Destiny’ and dropped ‘Destiny’ and that Christmas went to Enkye. Did the Ashanti Region, and did some villages and came back to Accra,” he added.

The ‘Second Sermon’ artiste reminded fans that his hard work brought him this far and not because he was lucky to have manifested this fame and had it.



“Man has been working from time, man didn't just pull up. We've been on the road from time., We've met things and seen things but he dey talk from what he sees. I don't think I’m lucky. We get luck, we get grace but man, I’m not offended but I’m just trying to clear this.



“That's what he thinks but I don't go like that. Brother, I can play you songs I use to make back in 2019 and I know songs I’m making right now and I know my taste,” he said in Pidgin English.