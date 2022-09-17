I didn’t date for 10 years after he impregnated and abandoned me at age 15 - Lady reveals

Ghanaian lady Doris Oforiwaa with host of SVTV

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian lady Doris Oforiwaa has stated that she couldn’t date another man after her first encounter with a man who impregnated and abandoned her at an early age.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Oforiwaa refused to give a detailed account of her relationship with her baby daddy. However, she revealed that they were virtually strangers.



“I met him when I visited an aunt at the hospital. I saw a pregnant 13-year-old girl, and said she was too young because ‘even I haven’t had sex at age 15.’



Then the doctor’s son asked again if I hadn't had sex before, and I said no. That’s all I can say,” she recounted.



According to Oforiwaa, her baby daddy confirmed to his parents that he was responsible, but he fled soon after. Doris attempted to abort the baby but had a dream that she would die if she tried.

“His family never supported me with the baby even though they accepted that it was his baby. When the child was born, he wrote the name of the child on a paper and sent it to me through a friend. But my mom gave the child another name.”



Speaking on the effects that experience had on her, Oforiwaa indicated that she was frightened of becoming a single mother of two.



“For almost ten years, I never dated. Many men came my way, but I was scared. I was scared of having sex and getting pregnant. What if he also abandons me?



I didn’t want to be disgraced anymore, so I wanted a man who would marry me first,” Oforiwaa added.