I didn’t expect ‘Down flat’ to be this big - Kulboy

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: www.etvghana.com

Nigerian producer, Kulboy, has disclosed he was not anticipating Kelyvn Boy’s ‘Down flat’ to be the massive hit.

The producer of the song stated, he actually thought the song was just a regular love song, and was not expecting it to make as much waves as it’s making today.

in an interview with BrownBerry on Y107.9FM’s RyseNShyneshow, Kulboy revealed how he met Kelvin Boy and came up with the production process for the hit.“ Kelyvn Boy and I linked up a while back when I came for a camp with Victor AD. He came through and it was all vibe.”

“It took me about 3 days to finish it. When I was done, I sent him about 3 beats and he vibe on all, but said this one slap hard. So, we spoke to the team and they were like we’re dropping this and that was it,” he emphasized.

According to him, although he produced the song, he least expected it to be this big.

Kulboy is a talented Nigerian producer well known for the production of AV’s ‘Big Thug Boys’, Kelyvn Boy’s ‘Down flat’ and other trending songs.

He is gradually carving out a unique space for himself in the global music scene.

