'I didn't feel his impact as a child' - Vanessa Gyan revisits her relationship with Kiki Gyan

The late Kiki Gyan and Vanessa Gyan

Vanessa Gyan has disclosed that her mother single-handedly raised her, although her father, Kiki Gyan, at the time, was a renowned singer who had wealth.

According to the daughter of the legendary keyboardist who was a member of the Osibisa band, the last memory she holds of her father was when he came to their house at Kaneshie and forcefully demanded to see her.



The television personality and entrepreneur made this revelation on the 'If More, Let's Divide' podcast hosted by Mutombo and Frederick.



According to Vanessa, she only connected with her father when she came on vacation to Ghana from the United States.



"I think everyone knows that my mum raised me, she was a single man, but it didn't mean that she kept me away from my dad, but a lot happened. When I came to Ghana, we did connect because he came to the family house. He still had relationships with my uncles and my aunties. It was just that I was in the states.



"We did get the chance to communicate then. It wasn't for long, but I think for him, he needed that because he hadn't seen me since I was a baby. He was going through a lot.

"I remember when my grandma passed...we were in Kaneshie. The parents were out, and he came knocking on the gate, he wanted to see me. I was actually scared, am not gonna lie. You are a young child, no one is home so obviously, they didn't let him in. He came back the next day and got to see me. I was young, I was nine. That is the last memory in person... that was the last time because I went back to New York," she disclosed.



Vanessa never got to experience how prominent her late father was, although she knew he was a singer.



"I knew; I was aware but not aware. I knew I was the daughter of a musician but not the capacity of who he was," she added in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Kiki Gyan passed away in June 2004 at the age of 47.



