I didn’t get enough sponsorship, I had to sell my Rolex watch to fund my concert - Sonnie Badu cries out

Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu

Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has lamented about the unwillingness of various companies and organizations in Ghana to support events organized by gospel artistes.

According to him, in his recently held Rhythms of Africa concert in Ghana, he wrote sponsorship proposals to several companies and organizations but only a few supported him.



He indicated that he struggled financially to organize his concert to the extent that he had to sell his luxurious Rolex watch to raise some funds to support the concert.



Speaking in an interview with Onua TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Sonnie Badu expressed worry over how lack of funds affected his Rhythms of Africa concert.



This is how the conversation panned out between Sonnie Badu and the interviewer whose name is not known.



Interviewer: Your concert was very good. Those outside might say there were no challenges. Can you tell us some of the problems you faced in organizing the concert apart from your leg injury?



Sonnie Badu: We hardly got sponsorship and I don’t understand why when it comes to gospel music, people are not willing to support them while they follow. Maybe it’s a demon that is worrying us so God will help us.

Interviewer: Did you send sponsorship proposals to various companies to solicit support?



Sonnie Badu: We started planning this event almost five years ago so we did all of that.



Interviewer: Didn’t you get some at all?



Sonnie Badu: We got a few but if you compare it to the investment we made in the concert, it is like a drop in the ocean. I had to sell my Rolex watch to support the funding.



Sonnie Badu’s Rhythms of Africa concert was held on December 9, 2023, at the Grand Arena.



Some of the musicians who graced the occasion include Piesie Esther, MOG Music, Joe Mettle, and others.





