I didn’t get the girl so I made her a hit song - Mista Myles

Mista Myles

Mimlife Records signee, Mista Myles, has disclosed how he took motivation from his failure to get a lady he had eyes on to produce a hit song.

Mista Myles, in an interview with Brown Berry on Y107.9FM’s Ryse n Shyne, talked about the first song ‘On My Way’ off his new four-track EP, ‘Unread Messages’, explaining how the song came about and what motivated the content.



He said, “'On My Way' was a song that I did for some girl that I was trying to get to but I couldn’t really get to her. I was thinking a lot and the song just came to me so I told my guys that we need to do something with this and then we did it”.



Myles added that he hopes the lady hears the song and hopefully when she does, she would definitely know that the song is about her.

Mista Myles’ “Unread Messages”- The EP, was released earlier today and is already out on all streaming platforms. The EP contains four songs, one featuring Kelvynboy.



The official music video for ‘Mind Love’ off the EP also drops today.