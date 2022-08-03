I didn't get the opportunity to act with Waakye - Van Vicker mourns

Actor, Van Vicker

Award-winning Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker has disclosed that late veteran actor, Prince Yawson, nicknamed Waakye was on his list of actors he hoped to work with but unfortunately, he passed away on Tuesday, August 2.

Mourning the late actor in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Van, mentioned that he met his late colleague a number of times adding that he loved his exceptional talent that kept movie lovers entertained.



News of Waakye's demise has witnessed several Ghanaian actors pouring out their tributes to him across social media platforms.



Van Vicker's post sighted by GhanaWeb read: "Veteran actor Prince Yawson popularly known as Waakye has passed on. Unfortunately, I didn't get the opportunity to act with him though we met several times. R.I.P. Waakye."



Prince Yawson who was ordained Reverend Minister in April 2021 passed away at age 52 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



His career in acting spanned over 30 years and starred in prominent movies back in the day. Popular among them include, "Babina" and "Diabolo".

