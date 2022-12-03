10
I didn’t have GHC2000 in Ghana, but I make $250 as a house help here – Iraq-based Ghanaian

Mercy In Iraq With DJ Nyami.jpeg Mercy is a Ghanaian based in the City of Baghdad

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: svtvafrica.com

Iraq-based Ghanaian, Mercy Boakye, has stated that she is happy with her house help job because she makes an amount she never owned while in Ghana.

Mercy mentioned that she worked as a weeder back in her village, Berekum. In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Mercy stated that she heard about a ‘connection’ to Iraq and followed through with it.

Speaking on the job and her earnings, Mercy indicated it was tough initially, but “it is normal for me now. They overuse you when you begin because they know it’s your first time. They told me I’d work from 8 AM to 11 PM, but it extended to 1 AM sometimes.

"I complained about the workload, and it was reduced eventually. You can’t go out unless with the family I work with and I don’t buy anything at all. So I’m okay with it,” she said.

Moreover, Mercy disclosed that her contract is for two years and can be renewed. She indicated that she would prefer to renew hers because she is content with the job, and her salary will be increased with the contract renewal.

“I’m okay with it. I earn $250. It used to be GHS1,370, but now that the dollar has gone up, I get more. I didn’t have that amount saved up while in Ghana, so I will renew the contract and stay two more years,” she said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.

The Baghdad-based Ghanaian revealed that she spent almost GHS4000 on travel documents and medicals.

Source: svtvafrica.com
