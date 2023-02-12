I didn’t have the best run in music competitions until MTN Hitmaker – Elisante

Elisante

Ghanaian artiste, Elisante has shared his adventurous journey in the music industry, participating in competitions and getting knocked off to eventually finding his feet with his craft.

In an exclusive interview with Akosua Hanson on Y 107.9 FM’s Y Lounge, Elisante revealed that he had participated in various music competitions, including Nigeria’s Project Fame in 2016 where he got into the top 12 but was later eliminated.



“I’ve been doing music for quite a while and I’ve been to a number of music competitions. I’ve been to Nigeria – that’s project fame in 2016 and then I got into the top 12 and was just kicked out of the place like that. It was really hard for me, got back to Ghana and didn’t give up,” he said.



Despite this setback, he did not give up on his music career and continued to produce his songs. He returned to Ghana and participated in both the Vodafone Icons and MTN Hitmaker – what he described as his magic moments.



“I think from Nigeria, I went into Vodafone Icons and then since my focus was on the MTN Hitmaker I had to end it someway and join the competition. I think that was when the magic happened for me. I was moved from different stage to stages and was learning so much from all the judges and what they had to tell me and teach me as well,” he continued.

For him, although he would have loved to claim the winner and ultimate prize, he was much more focused on winning some fanbase and getting his music heard.



“I did learn a lot and then way back coming down I got into the final 5. I didn’t get the trophy but then my concentration was on getting the fans and for people to listen to my sound. That was my goal and I was really happy about that,” he added.



Following his success in the MTN Hitmaker, Elisante started working with Mix Master Garzy, who produced his first single “Don’t leave me”. The song was a hit and brought some attention to Elisante’s music.