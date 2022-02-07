I didn’t intend to whip recalcitrant children for applause – Orkortor Perry apologizes

Orkortor Perry

Popular Cape Coast-based award-winning artiste, Orkortor Perry has apologized unreservedly to the general public about a trending video in which he was seen whipping a young boy.

There were mixed reactions to a controversial trending video of a group of men whipping a young boy in Cape Coast for allegedly flouting some by-laws.



Whilst many agree with the drastic measures being taken by the volunteers to curtail indiscipline, others also disagree with the abusive nature of the incident.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM’s Drive Time Show in Cape Coast, Orkortor Perry said he didn’t intentionally go out with the motive of whipping recalcitrant children for applause.

“I totally condemn the person who recorded the act because I didn’t intend to go out there whipping people by force to be recorded for people to see what I’m doing,” he said.



He apologized “I’m not happy and I’m not jubilating over the viral video of me whipping a certain young boy. I totally condemn the act and I don’t even know who filmed that into the public domain because I wasn’t aware.



He added “However, if we allow people to do whatever they want, within the next 2-3 years Cape Coast will be destroyed totally. If the leaders in Cape Coast don’t rise and take drastic measures, then we will soon be counting our losses.