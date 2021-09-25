I didn’t leave Shatta Wale to become anyone's side chic – Michy

Actress Michy

Michy, the former girlfriend of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has ruled out dating rumours between her and defunct Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah.

The singer and businesswoman who now prefers to be called MichMiwas made this known in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM.



When questioned about her relationship with Nam 1, Michy said she and Nam 1 never dated.



According to Michy, she didn’t leave Shatta Wale to become anybody’s side chick.

She told Nana Romeo that Nam 1 is a married man and the two of them can’t be together. When asked if she can be his side chick,



The actress insisted that she is single and anyone who thinks he is dating her is probably dating himself.