I didn’t marry a minister, MP, or pastor who would rely on ‘Chinese drugs’ for sex – Agradaa

The founder of Heaven’s Way church, Nana Agradaa, has said that she made the right choice to marry a young and energetic person like Asiamah who would satisfy her sexual desires.

According to her, she did not marry an individual who would struggle to perform well during sexual intercourse unless he took Chinese drugs for enhancement.



She stated that men in this era abandon their wives for side-chicks when they become financially stable, all because of sexual satisfaction, hence, her decision to marry Asiamah is a step in the right direction.



Nana Agradaa disclosed that marrying Asiamah would enable her to have sexual intercourse three times a day if she wanted to do so.



“Men of today when they become rich they want a side-chick especially women who are beautiful and endowed and neglect their wives. As for me, I won’t marry an old man and add a side man too. I will take the right person now.



"Like I could have gone to marry a minister, MP, or prominent pastor and when it comes to sex he wouldn’t perform well unless he takes a Chinese drug, No. That’s why I would go for someone we can have sex in the morning, afternoon, and evening,” Nana Agradaa said while preaching in her congregation.



Her reaction comes as some individuals raise concerns about her motive to marry a young person like Asiamah instead of going for someone of her age.

Social media lit up when Nana Agradaa married her junior pastor, Asiamah recently.







