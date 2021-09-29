I didn't mean to disrespect you – Camidoh apologizes to Shatta Wale

Musicians, Shatta Wale and Camidoh

Singer Camidoh has said sorry to dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, for a statement he made against him some few days ago that has been deemed disrespectful by many industry stakeholders, including his own management.

During an interview with content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, the ‘Dance With You’ singer intimated that Shatta Wale dresses and speaks anyhow, which discourages investors from investing in local artists and the industry.



According to him, Shatta Wale’s public demeanour makes the industry seem unserious and makes creatives look like jokers in the eyes of persons willing to pump money into the craft of others.



“I am not a fan of Shatta Wale. I am not a fan of how he portrays himself. When he behaves does anyhow and speaks anyhow, it makes investors see us as jokers, he said.



But after a sober reflection on the statement, Camidoh has rendered an unqualified apology to Shatta Wale.

He expressed his remorse in a tweet suggesting that he didn’t ponder before responding to a question from the host, adding that his comments were not intended to vilify anyone.



He wrote: “I honestly didn’t mean to disrespect king Shatta In any way... I should have taken my time to share my opinion without mentioning names / Pointing fingers. I’m sincerely sorry to you all… Thank you @shattawalegh for understanding & the advice"



See tweet below



