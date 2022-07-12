I didn't promote indecency nor had my friends display their butts at my party - Delay

Delay marks 40th birthday in style

After organising a private birthday dinner with very close friends and associates in attendance, Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay, has tagged the occasion as decent, taking pride in the fact that attendees were nicely dressed.



Delay in June organized an intimate birthday party to mark her 40th anniversary. The event witnessed influential personalities including, business owners, politicians and footballers in attendance.



On her latest episode of The Delay Show which featured AJ Poundz, the television presenter noted that her all-white party was a success. According to her, the event was beautiful because of the people she invited and how they dressed to suit the occasion.



"I recently celebrated my birthday and launched the photos online for those who missed out. I took the time to invite my true friends, those that truly love me. I didn't invite a single fake friend to my party.

"I invited a few good people, a close circle. It was a beautiful event, it wasn't a charade or brass band. You could tell that decency reigned. The dress code was decent. We would have bounced anyone who came there dressed indecently or exposed their butt," Delay noted.



Meanwhile, singer and socialite, Mona4Reall last month threw a lavish 30th birthday party that had her clique of friends from Africa and Ghana grace the occasion. The choice of outfit by some ladies gained attention on social media due to the level of cleavage and skin put on display.



