I didn’t request for collaboration with Black Sherif – Stonebwoy

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has sought to clarify an erroneous impression that he wanted a collaboration with Black Sherif but the newest sensation rejected the proposal.



Recounting what really transpired, Stonebwoy in an interview on Asaase Radio’s Café 995, Monday, said: “I was in a studio in New York where we were all rocking to the first or second sermon. So, there was a friend of mine who is a producer and a top Jamaican performer, I felt that was a fantastic opportunity for them to do something together.



“So, I reached out and told him [Black Sherif] these are my people who want you on a jam. It wasn’t even me wanting him on a jam and even if I did what’s wrong with that. Let nobody put me in certain situations. I be senior man.”



Black Sherif has been a sensation ever since the release of his ‘First Sermon’. His popularity has soared with the release of ‘Second Sermon’ and ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ as both songs have gained popularity in both Ghana and abroad.

He has had a collaboration with Burna Boy on ‘Second Sermon’ remix and keeps earning respect from some international acts for his ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ monster hit song.



Ahead of the release of the music video, Blacko has won two awards at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards – Best New Artiste of the Year and Best Hip-hop Song of the Year.



Prior to this, he won the Best New Artiste at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards.



Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has praised Blacko for his respectful nature.



“His respect is genuine and I reciprocate it similarly, so there’s no ‘wahala’ between us,” Stonebwoy remarked.