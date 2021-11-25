I didn’t take GHC1 for the songs I wrote for MzVee - Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene and MzVee

Kuami Eugene does not want to be compared with MzVee

Kuami Eugene is enjoying the fame I used to enjoy - MzVee



The Rockstar lists hit songs he gave Mzvee



Kuami Eugene has stated he does not want to be compared with his former label mate, MzVee.



According to him, though he wrote hit songs for MzVee, he didn't charge the 'Come and See My Mother' hitmaker for the work he did.



This is in response to earlier claims made by MzVee, that Kuami Eugene is spoon-fed by his label, hence her hard work.

However, Kuami thinks otherwise, he told Zion Felix in an interview that, he has contributed massively to MzVee's career.



"If she says she does everything on her own, I wrote most of her songs, I don’t think it’s disrespectful. I wrote ‘Daavi’, ‘Come and See My Mother’ featuring Yemi Alade, and ‘I Don't Know’ so she didn’t do anything by herself. She doesn't do stuff on her own, as she claims. I have helped, so I'm just hoping that she will appreciate rather than making it look like I never did anything for her. Because I never took even Ghc1 from her," he added.



The Rock Star added that he does not have a working relationship with his former label mate, adding that he doesn't remember the last time they met.



