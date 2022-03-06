I didn’t wear pantie because of you – Stephanie Benson tells Bulldog on live TV

Stephanie Benson on United Showbiz

Musician, Stephanie Benson brought her risqué humour on UTV’s United Showbiz, Saturday, as she made some flirty remarks that evoked laughter from other guests on the show, including a comment that she had gone commando.



Looking racy as usual, the 51-year-old who donned an African print in the course of the discussion said: “You know I knew Bulldog would be here so I didn’t wear pantie?”. This was after Kwame A Plus, a regular guest on the show had playfully prompted sit-in host, Fella Makafui that Stephanie and Bulldog, another regular guest were planning to fornicate.



Bulldog, a renowned artiste manager, prior to this had disclosed he could not become the manager of Stephanie Benson because it was difficult to resist her. Out of respect, he decided they should go their separate ways.

Known in private life as Princess Akua Ohenewaa Asieanem, the musician is the older sister of Highlife veteran, Akosua Agyapong.



Stephanie Benson started playing the piano at age three. At age eight, she enrolled at the National Academy of Music where she learned to play the violin and cello.



She moved to London at age 14, after the death of her father, and continued playing the piano under the care of her uncles in a nightclub until she got her residency where she was spotted by Pete Waterman, owner of PWL, who offered her a contract with his label. She recorded her first single "Now is the Time", placing her in the top 20 on UK dance charts.



Stephanie Benson, after her contract with PWL ended, collaborated with artists including Stevie Wonder, Wayne Vaughn (Earth Wind and Fire), Rob Davis (Kylie Minogue), Terry Britton (Tina Turner), Andy Hill (Bucks Fizz), and Danny Schogger (Celine Dion).



Benson Entertainment Production Institute (BEPI) was established in April 2013 by Stephanie Benson to groom potential stars of Ghanaian talent in all fields.

She is married with kids. The musician has on countless occasions shared video clips of herself and her family on social media and given sex and lifestyle tips.



