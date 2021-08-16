I discovered Eno Barony – Danso Abiam

Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony

Ghanaian musician, Danso Abiam has revealed that he discovered female rapper, Eno Barony.

The ‘Ghanaian Lady’ hitmaker made the revelation to Docta Kay on Accra100.5FM’s ‘Nkran Kwanso’ show on Thursday, 12 August 2021.



“Do you know that I made Eno Barony a rapper and made her come out?



“I was the one handling Eno Barony,” he said, adding that: “Eno Barony wasn't into music” at that time.



He also urged Ghanaians to support music brewed in Ghana.



“I will appeal to Ghanaians to help push Ghanaian music,” he said.

Eno Barony was adjudged the first-ever female best rapper award winner at the 2021 3Music Awards.



She was also rewarded with the Best Rap Performance award at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Prior to this major feat, she won the Best Female Rap Act in Africa at the 2020 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).



Eno Barony, born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, hit the music scene in 2014 after performing a remix of Joey B and Sarkodie's song, ‘Tonga’.



She has since been the most consistent female rapper in the country, producing songs such as ‘Rap goddess’, ‘Argument done’ featuring Sister Deborah and Strongman, ‘Force Dem to Play Nonsense’, ‘Ay3 ka’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ among others.