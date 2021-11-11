I discovered the late Komla Dumor – Tommy Annan-Forson

Ace broadcaster, Tommy Annan-Forson

Ace broadcaster, Tommy Annan-Forson has disclosed that he discovered the late BBC broadcaster, Komla Dumor and mentored him.

According to Tommy he’s related to the late Komla Dumor.



“Little did I know that we were related Komla Dumor and I, mother and father side” he revealed



In an exclusive interview on Legends show host by Agyemang Prempeh on TV XYZ, the former host of the Super Morning Show on Joy FM indicated that he prophesied to him live on radio that he would become a radio presenter in future.



“I discovered Komla Dumor. They brought him in to take over traffic watch. When I heard his voice, I asked him ‘why don’t you become a presenter’ and he said no,” he revealed.

“At the time, the name Tommy Annan-Forson was flying high so he said even ‘if I want to, I cannot step in your shoes.’ So I told him, ‘I’m saying this on-air that you will become a presenter,’” he told host, Agyemang Prempeh on the Legend show.



Tommy further stated that eventually, he began to teach Komla how to control the console and sometimes sat him behind the console to fade the music in and out.



“One time, there was a program at Tema and I had to control the console in the studio while Doreen and Gabby Adjetey were on the field. So I asked Komla to come by the studio so we do it together. It called and they said he had arrived and I asked to speak to him.



I said, "Komla I’m sorry I can’t come. You have to do the program alone. He said ‘Uncle Tom, you’ve killed me.’ I told him to select these records…I believe in you. I found him on Tuesday..and I said Komla you did a brilliant job,” he shared.