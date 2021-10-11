I dislike controversies – Sefa

Singer, Sefa

Ghanaian songstress Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly known as Sefa in entertainment circles has disclosed that she dislikes controversies and being in the limelight for negativity.

In an interview with Kojo Manuel on 107.9 YFM, she mentioned that she wants her followers and music enthusiasts to know her for her craft hence she does not make room for controversies around her.



“I just want people to know me for the music and know me for my craft. I don’t have time and energy to be bringing controversies to myself so people talk about. My spirit does not like it when people talk about me," she said.



Further on, she affirmed that her ‘Echoke’ hit was her biggest record so far and doing amazing things for her, she added that it was a blessing from God and she was grateful for it.

“Echoke has and is still doing amazing things for me and I am always grateful for Echoke because it has just elevated me to some sort of level. Before, there were some places I couldn’t enter, but now they are pulling me to come. Echoke has been a blessing from Good to me and everybody who has been supporting me from day one," she added.



Speaking to her new Amapiano song, ‘Fever’, featuring Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and South African Disc Jokey DJ Tira, she mentioned that she wanted to change her style and try a new genre and it was successful.



She entreated her fans to stream the song on all digital platforms and anticipate the music video.