'I distribute sense on Twitter' – Sam George reacts to banter with Sister Derby

Sam George an active MP on Twitter

Ningo-Prampram MP famed for banters with showbiz stars



Sam George says he only distributes sense on Taitter



“I distribute sense there,” the response of Sam George when asked whether his Twitter banters with entertainers had anything honorable about it.



According to the Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, his activeness on Twitter was to engender better interactions with his constituents. “Most MPs are so distant from their constituents, so an MP posts a tweet and expects an ordinary Ghanaian to come and read.



“They do not even respond to questions because the MPs begin to feel as though they are higher and mightier than the people,” he added, saying that he had criticized that posture even before he became an MP.

Asked specifically about his banter with musician Sister Derby, Sam George disclosed that there was more to his public spat with the artiste.



“As I said, for someone like Sister Derby, I only distributed sense to her… I only asked her to greet Medikal for me… And people who went to Tech (KNUST) will appreciate it better, I was in the same hostel with Derby. I know her personally,” he told Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show.



He insisted that Derby had insulted him multiple time before he decided to hit back: “Go and check, she insulted me in five different tweets, I had posted my original tweet, she would have left Twitter.”



Asked about being a church elder and having such a posture, he cited how Jesus used whips to sack people from the temple when they breached laws. “God is a God of love but also a God of Justice.”



Sam George is one of Ghana’s active MPs on social media, his clash with Sister Derby was related to his opposition to and her support for the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament.

He has more recently had banters with musician Pappy Kojo and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger.



Watch Sam George’s interview on the Delay Show:



