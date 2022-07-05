‘I do Afrofusion, not Afrobeats’ - Burna Boy sets the records straight

Burna Boy

Burna Boy names Fela Kuti as the originator of Afrobeats

The ‘Odogwu’ singer says calling African music Afrobeats is a disservice to African acts



‘I started Afrofusion,’ Burna Boy reveals



The African Giant, Damini Ogulu, popularly known within the entertainment circle as Burna Boy, has vehemently refuted claims that he is an Afrobeat artiste.



According to him, his style of music is Afrofusion.



Speaking as a guest on The Million Dollar Worth of Game Podcast, the ‘Odogwu’ singer noted that it is very erroneous for foreigners and music lovers outside the African continent to refer to music from Africa as Afrobeats.

He said that every piece of music from Africa has its genres and categorization.



“For me, it’s like the same way you’re going to say Nas is an R&B singer because he’s from America or Whitney Houston was a rapper because rap is the most popping thing now in the USA. I can’t accept that because I’m not a rapper. So now in Africa, when you talk about music, the first thing they say is Afrobeats,” he explained.



Burna Boy reiterated that calling all music from Africa Afrobeat does a great disservice to artists from the African continent, and especially to him because he has begun a new genre of music called Afrofusion.



He said, “To be really sincere, for you to just call everything Afrobeats kind of does a disservice to the artistes. For me, when I started the Afrofusion thing, it was like my music was not the same as anything that was out. It was like everybody else kind of sounded the same.”



Giving a brief history of the origination of Afrobeats music, the ‘On the low’ singer named legendary Nigerian singer, Fela Kuti, as the founder of the Afrobeats music genre.

“Afrobeat is a legend called Fela Kuti. Years went by and Nigerian musicians started dropping music that was becoming something. So they needed to call it something to be able to identify with it. Somehow, they just said Afrobeats and added s. I don’t know what sense that made but that’s what happened. Somewhere along the line, all the music that comes from Africa just writes Afrobeats,” Burna Boy recounted.







EAN/BOG