I do beef for commercial purposes – Strongman

Strongman

Ghanaian musician, Strongman has said that he engages in controversies with other musicians primarily to boost his commercial revenue.

According to him, he would not respond to any musician who tries to get him to retort to their jabs in their songs, if that will be of no benefit to him economically.



The musician indicated that his beef with Medikal helped him commercially, hence he will weigh the potential of an artiste to boost his commercial revenue before responding to their aspersions.



Strongman stated that the beef with other musicians is aimed at improving his commercial revenue and enjoying it as well.



“If I want to diss you I will do it in such a way that you will come and respond. For the aspersions all the time, I hear it in songs but I'm a businessman so I have to check certain things to know whether I should do a particular beef or not.

"It's not just about the emotions because we can’t use it to buy rice. I have to assess the person to know whether he has enough numbers and is at a certain level in the music industry,” he said in a video shared by Express GHTV on their YouTube channel.



Strongman also noted that his beef with Medikal was beneficial to his music brand hence he will not just do such a thing for the fun of it.



“Because of my last beef, I had 105k in five hours that is the one with Medikal. So apart from the commercial aspect I need to enjoy it as well, I don’t just respond to anybody.”



SB/DAG