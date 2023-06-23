‘I do not hate Yvonne’ - Victoria Lebene after trashing actress following the launch of her memoir

Actress and entrepreneur Victoria Lebene

Actress and entrepreneur Victoria Lebene has been engaged in a series of criticisms aimed at actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson since the release of Nelson's autobiography, titled ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ a few days ago.

Victoria openly chastised Yvonne for certain chapters in the book that delves into her previous relationships and sexual experiences, deeming it sensitive information that should not have been made public.



Lebene's remarks have fueled speculation that she harboured a long-held grudge against Yvonne and was using the book's contents to launch personal attacks.



However, in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Lebene clarified that she holds no animosity towards Nelson but believes that her colleague should have exercised more caution when discussing such delicate subjects in her book.



The mother of two argued that it was highly inappropriate and insensitive for Yvonne to disclose such intimate details to the public, particularly considering the potential damage it could inflict on the reputation of those involved and the negative impact it could have on their families.



Lebene stated, "I do not hate Yvonne, not at all. I just feel she went overboard with some of the intimate details she shared. I am not saying Yvonne shouldn't express her feelings, but she should have been more sensitive in her approach."

She further expressed that it would have been more appropriate for Yvonne to tone down certain admissions made in the book without divulging explicit details.



Victoria emphasized the importance of considering the healing process for all parties involved, as what may be cathartic for one person could potentially cause pain and require healing for others.



Referring to one of the individuals mentioned in the book, Sarkodie, she highlighted the significance of considering a person's reputation, particularly in the case of a married man with children.



She acknowledged that not everyone possesses the emotional strength to handle such revelations, further emphasizing the potential consequences on spouses and children.



Lebene clarified her stance by stating, "I don't believe in the past. I only believe that whatever happened then should be able to make me strong and put me on the right path to becoming a better version of myself. If I were to write a book, it would be one that empowers and advises people.

“I don't think I would want to give a memoir detailing my sexual experiences or the number of times I have had an abortion. It simply doesn't make sense. However, this doesn't mean I hate Yvonne; it's just my opinion. It's okay if it's a strategy to sell the book, but we should always consider the sensitivity of our words and actions."







