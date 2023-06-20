0
I do not prefer to be tagged as a TikToker – Wesley Kesse

Brand influencer, Wesley Kese

Tue, 20 Jun 2023

Ghanaian content creator, Wesley Kesse, known for his catchy TikTok videos, has said that although he has won the hearts of some Ghanaians through his videos on the social media app, he prefers not to be addressed as a TikTok star.

In his words, he thinks it is time that Ghanaians started addressing him with other bigger name tags, rather than just as a TikTok star because he was into other creative works before the app became popular.

He shared this statement in an interview with Kmjonair on the Joy Prime Morning show.

“I think we need to move from the TikTok star to other things because we used to do different things before TikTok came. Even though we're still doing what we doing on TikTok, now we fusing it with what we used to do. I don’t mind you calling me an influencer but do not tag me as a TikToker. Everybody is a TikToker once you download the app on your phone,” Wesley Kesse explained to the host.

The brand influencer also said that he is now a jack of all trades because he has now ventured into other areas like acting, dancing, hosting shows, among others, therefore, the tag or label should shift to something bigger.

“If you come to my page for instance, there’s more versatility because I am trying to dance. I am like jack of all trades; I am acting, I am doing get ready with, I am cooking, I am doing everything so we need to drift away from the whole TikTok star and then move to a bigger space”, he added.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
