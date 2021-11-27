'I don pass who dey fear heartbreak' - Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh is a Nigerian actress

Popular Nollywood actress, cum philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has taken to the gram to disclose that she’s not afraid of heartbreaks anymore.

Recall the thespian had suffered several heartbreaks from men as his marriage with Churchill Olakunle crashed after two years.



Her union with the business mogul hit the rock as a result of domestic abuse and extramarital affairs and her relationship with Prince Kpokpogri also clashed after making it public.



As she had a messy breakup after three months of a relationship with a self-acclaimed politician, Tonto doesn’t seem to be scared of heartbreaks anymore.

In the latest post shared on her Instagram page, the actress has indicated that she’s no longer scared of broken hearts but her only fear is going broke.



In her words, “I don pass who Dey fear heartbreak, Na insufficient funds I Dey fear now.”



