I don’t aim to win the Grammys but if it comes ‘Alhamdulillah’ – Black Sherif

Fast-rising artiste, Black Sherif

‘Soja’ hitmaker and fast-rising artiste, Black Sherif known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong has said that his perspective about winning the Grammy Awards is different.

He opined on the Kastle Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com that “I think that with me my perspective about the Grammys is different, however, I will be very excited to win the Grammy Awards”.



According to Black Sherif who has been nominated for Best International Flow at the 2022 BET Awards, his focus as a musician is to raise high the flag of Ghana in the world of music.



“But I feel that what’s happening is about raising high the Ghana flag so me my part that I can play till I will go is what I’m playing,” Black Sherif disclosed to the host Amansan Krakye.

The multiple award-winner said he’s just playing his part and if it happens that he wins the Grammys in the future, he’ll praise God.



“Because me alone I can’t release songs from 1st January to 31st December so my part that I can try hard to play is what I’m doing and if the Grammys come Alhamdulillah,” he stated on the show.