I don't answer to fools - Patapaa’s wife rebuts

The wife of Justice Amoah, popularly known as Patapaa, Liha Miller, has said she doesn't respond to fools in a new video she lip-synched to.



This follows rants by her husband in less than 24 hours, asserting Zionfelix is the reason he doesn't want to see his wife after the blogger shared a picture of himself with her in Germany.



In a rebuttal, Liha in a video on Tiktok said, “I beg, if you hear anything about me, please, keep it, add yours, edit it, promote it. I don't have time to explain myself to fools”.



Her lip-synching video was accompanied by a caption that asked her fans to wait patiently for her interview with Zionfelix.

“Abeg Abeg Abeg Before You Do All Of These, Just Go And Watch My Full Interview With @zionfelixdotcom On His YouTube Channel. The Video Will Drop In Less Than 2 Hours,” she shared.



It is unclear what the issue may be between the couple but it was rumoured that the artiste and his German wife divorced quite recently.



But the ‘One Corner’ sensation came out with a reply just when the fire of his divorce was being fanned.



He disclosed that his wife’s profession as a nurse requires her to be available for work in Germany after a short break in Ghana.



However, he couldn't control himself after pictures and videos were circulated by Zionfelix chilling with his wife cruising in a car and posing for pictures.



It was reported that Patapaa lost his cool in a WhatsApp status update accusing Zionfelix of being the reason he refuses to see his wife.

According to Liha, the truth may be found in the video the blogger will air and probably address all the curious questions many fans want to know about the ‘One Corner’ artiste's marriage to her.



